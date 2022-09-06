Lincoln band The Rills release new single ahead of international tour

The band say it has “an air of sexy about it”

The Rills, perhaps the most exciting up-and-coming band in Lincoln, have released a brand new single alongside a European tour this autumn.

The Lincoln-based three piece indie band have released their latest single, entitled Spit Me Out, via Nice Swan Records on Tuesday, September 6.

It is the first new music for The Rills since their Do It Differently EP dropped in May, earning critical acclaim from the likes of NME, Radio 1 and 6 Music’s new track guru Steve Lamacq.

Spit Me Out is the first song from an upcoming EP that continues to showcase the band’s streamlined sound, aided by production work of the likes of Dave McCracken and Caesar Edmund – the latter of which has worked for bands such as Queens of the Stone Age and Interpol over the years.

“It’s a playful song about love & lust” explain the band. “It’s got an air of sexy about it, but in an insecure way. It does have a clear story in my mind, but sometimes it’s better to leave things up to the imagination – it’s us showing a bit of leg.”

Spit Me Out comes alongside a fresh tour announcement for The Rills, as they prepare for a series of shows across Europe this autumn.

Starting at Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg on September 21, the boys will perform in Berlin, Cologne and Rotterdam before returning to the UK for gigs in Glasgow, London, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and more.

On November 12, The Rills will be performing a headline homecoming show at The Drill in Lincoln. Tickets will cost £9.50 and can be booked via The Drill website.