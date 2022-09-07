Lincolnshire MP eyes spot in Truss’ cabinet but would settle for backbenches

Great Grimsby’s Conservative MP says it is “very sad” to see Boris Johnson leave his role as Prime Minister, but maintains full faith in new leader Liz Truss.

Lia Nici has been the Member of Parliament for Great Grimsby since the 2019 General Election, when she toppled the North East Lincolnshire’s Red Wall seat and became the first Conservative MP for the area since before the Second World War.

She was a benefactor of the Brexit promise of Boris Johnson’s Conservative government that earned the party the biggest constituency majority since the 1980s – but with a new Prime Minister at the helm, questions are now being asked about the Tory direction.

Speaking to BBC Look North after Liz Truss’ official appointment as Prime Minister, Lia Nici said the country has a “positive” leader that can “keep the work going” started by Truss’ predecessor – Boris Johnson.

The Great Grimsby MP said: “I’m not worried [about the future of the Conservatives in power]. When you go for election, you have to work hard and hopefully the public will understand the benefits you’re bringing to the town and local area.

“I worked incredibly hard and I think people are starting to see the fruits of what we’re doing. The only poll I ever take any notice of is the General Election.”

Nici was a supporter of Boris Johnson during his time in office, consistently defending his leadership through scandals and breaches of public trust. She was named Mr Johnson’s Private Parliamentary Secretary in February.

She was also appointed as under secretary in the Levelling Up Department in Johnson’s July reshuffle of his cabinet following his resignation – a role she is still working under.

When asked if she would like to work on Liz Truss’ cabinet, Lia Nici said: “Well, I’m already a minister at the moment, and to be honest it’s a heck of a lot of work, and Grimsby really is my priority. If I continue and I’m asked to, I’ll consider it, but in all honesty, I’m happy being a backbencher and working for my town.”

The Grimsby MP was also asked whether everyone should be helped with their energy bills amid the cost of living crisis, regardless of salary, to which she said it should instead be “targeted” for those who need it most.