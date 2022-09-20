Queen’s floral tributes in Lincoln to be recycled for King’s coronation

Anyone who laid flowers in Lincoln as a mark of respect to The Queen will also be contributing to the coronation of King Charles III – as they are recycled to make compost for tree planting.

Tributes took place in a variety of forms across the country to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In Lincoln we saw thousands of signatures inside books of condolence, as well as floral tributes at landmark areas such as Lincoln Cathedral’s Dean’s Green and Boultham Park – while over 1,000 people went to Lincoln Castle and cathedral for the state funeral service.

The period of remembrance and mourning will live long in the memory, as the nation united in grief at the loss of its greatest, longest serving monarch.

Books of condolence closed on Tuesday as the period of national mourning came to an end following the funeral service, and after an influx of floral tributes across the country, councils are deciding what to do with the flowers.

Kate Fenn at City of Lincoln Council confirmed that all the flowers laid in the city will be used to make compost that will go towards planting trees for the coronation of King Charles III, which is likely to happen next year.