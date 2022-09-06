Stamford mother and son named after tragic fatal pond incident

A 28-year-old mother and her eight-year-old son, who died after their car was found submerged in a pond near an RAF base, have been named.

Viven Radocz, 28, and Milan Radocz, 8, both of Churchill Road, Stamford, were in a blue Ford Focus that had been found in a pond next to Old Oundle Road to the rear of RAF Wittering on Saturday, September 3.

Milan was taken to hospital but later died, while his mother Vivien died at the scene. It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water, but it was completely submerged.

Emergency crews attended the scene at around 6.20pm on September 3 to remove the mother and child from the vehicle – but neither’s life could be saved.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle go into the water, or has relevant dashcam footage, should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 414 of 3 September.