Ex Lincolnshire Police officer launches OnlyFans page

A former Lincolnshire Police officer who quit after allegations of “bullying”, and controversy caused by ‘fake sick leave’, has now launched an OnlyFans page, promising “more treats incoming”.

Leanne Carr, who appeared in police promotional material during her 14-year career with the force, caused controversy in 2018 when she posted holiday photos on social media while reportedly on sick leave. She resigned in November 2020, claiming on social media that she was subject to “bullying, harassment and victimisation”.

The fitness model then saw her social media following grow and she now has around 129,000 followers on her verified Instagram page.

Thanks to everyone who’s joined my community and supports me 💜💗 https://t.co/vysnu0GViq — Leanne Carr (@theleaway) October 29, 2022

The 37-year-old BSc Forensics & Criminology graduate has now joined exclusive subscription site OnlyFans, according to the Daily Star, which will cost her admirers £11 per month.

The report claims that after launching her page on Monday (October 31) she captioned the first image saying: “As it’s Halloween I wanted my first post to be a treat.

“So excited to have this page up and running and for your support… more treats incoming.”

According to the report, Leanne has also created an Amazon wishlist which includes a Spider-Man costume and an iPhone.