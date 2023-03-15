Lincoln Terrace bar announces sudden closure due to soaring costs

However fresh plans could be in the works

Just four months after announcing a name change and fresh investment, a bar in Lincoln with enviable views of Lincoln Cathedral has been forced into closure.

The Terrace on St Paul’s Lane in Lincoln has blamed rising costs for the decision.

The venue has traded under many different names in recent years, including Cloud Bar, Lincoln Tap & Kitchen, The Crafty Imp and Citadel, before rebranding into The Terrace in November 2022.

It has often been considered one of Lincoln’s premier hospitality locations, given its sky terrace views of Lincoln Cathedral, but the recent cost of living spike has pushed The Terrace into a difficult decision.

Management secured a new business partner in November 2022, announced alongside their name change to The Terrace, promising significant investment to allow the business to go in a new direction.

However, this seems short-lived, as it has now been announced that the site will close.

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for The Terrace said: “It is with regret we have to inform everyone of this but due to soaring rising costs we have to shut down our existing operation from today.

“All future bookings and events are subsequently cancelled. Deposits are being refunded over the telephone Mon-Fri 10am-12:45pm. We will be calling around everyone in due course but feel free to call in as well.”

It is a decision that has angered a few customers, who left comments to say that they had large event bookings at the venue coming up, and were not informed of this closure announcement before it landed on social media.

However, signs of the business struggling had been evident, as it hiked the cost of its bottomless brunch to £35 just last week in a bid to combat the rising costs of supply.

West End Tap owners submit licence application

Interestingly, an application was recently submitted to City of Lincoln Council by West End Tap Ltd in relation to The Terrace site, prompting suggestions that it may reopen in a different form.

The application requests the retail sale of alcohol at the premises, as well as live and recorded music, seven days a week until 1am each day.

The West End Tap controversially closed after plans emerged to convert the Newland Street West pub into maisonettes.

This application didn’t eventually go ahead, but the pub itself is still yet to reopen.

