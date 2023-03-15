Petition to scrap RAF Scampton asylum seeker plans
Claims it would “destroy” local heritage plans for the site
The Labour Party’s candidate for Lincoln at the next General Election has set up a petition calling for the scrapping of plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The retired RAF base, which closed at the end of 2022 after more than 100 years of history, has been at the centre of whirlwind government plans to address growing concerns over the number of migrants that arrive on British shores.
The Home Office’s proposal to use RAF Scampton as a temporary base for asylum seekers, while their applications are processed, has been widely criticised by MPs and local authorities – who claim that West Lindsey District Council were left in the dark.
It proved a particularly sore subject for the council, as rumours of these plans emerged just hours after councillors unveiled £300 million plans to buy RAF Scampton and keep it as an operational airfield in a potentially “landmark” deal.
The local community are now fighting back against the plans, setting up a petition that aims to shelve the plans before they even begin.
The petition (visit here) has been set up by Hamish Falconer, Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Lincoln, who has been vocal in his disagreement with the proposals to use RAF Scampton as a spot to house asylum seekers.
The Labour candidate for Lincoln says the Home Office’s plans appear to be “ill-thought through” and says the facilities of the former station will not be able to “accommodate this massive increase in population”.
Mr Falconer says within the petition: “According to recent reports the Conservative Government intend to turn RAF Scampton into an immigration detention centre.
“This would destroy local plans to create a centre for the future aviation and space industry, generating thousands of jobs. Local plans include a heritage centre to honour Scampton’s proud history as the home of the ‘Dambusters’ 617 Squadron.
“We the undersigned, call on the Conservatives to publicly abandon this damaging proposal and allow the local growth and heritage plan to go ahead.”
