RAF Scampton protests remain peaceful in Lincoln

Two protest groups took to the streets of Lincoln on Saturday

Proceedings were largely peaceful as two separate groups protested in Lincoln on Saturday over the government’s planned housing of asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.

The Home Office’s proposal of housing up to 2000 asylum seekers at the retired RAF Scampton base has angered many in the community, particularly given the impact it will likely have on a possible £300 million of investment to convert the space into a heritage and education site.

A group of nationalists arranged a protest at City Square in Lincoln on Saturday, with people from all over the country, including London and the North East, attending to have their voices heard on the widely-discussed RAF Scampton issue.

Among those in attendance, of which there were just under 100 at an estimate, were the organisers behind a Patriotic Alternative march in Skegness earlier this year, largely protesting the same issues, including Alek Yerbury – who fronted the main speeches at this Lincoln protest.

A counter-protest was set up in response to this by the Lincoln & District Trades Council, joined by Stand Up To Racism campaigners and fellow trade unionists from other sections of the nation – including Sheffield and Chesterfield.

There was a regular police presence within the city centre to ensure things ran smoothly and no rival groups spilled over in potential conflict scenarios.

Counter-protestors waved banners and placards in their hundreds criticising Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the wider government, as well as stating the message of refugees being welcome in Lincoln.

Lincoln TUC marched from St Martins Square down the High Street, before turning onto Speakers Corner where numerous speeches were heard from representatives.

Over at City Square, nationalist protestors set up stall by the Lincoln Central Market, which is currently being revamped, and people took it in turns to voice their concerns over the RAF Scampton plans – as well as stressing a need to mobilise support for its cause.

Complaints were directed towards political parties and counter-protestors, as Yerbury and other speakers stressed the need for the public to come together.

Those on the side of counter-protests did not feel that the City Square protest was about unity at all, instead accusing the group of inciting division by “weaponising” refugees.

“Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” echoed the counter-protestors during their march, while the overriding message from those at City Square was about taking back control.

Alek Yerbury shared statements from local politicians and councillors who had shared their thoughts on his arrival in Lincoln to a national newspaper earlier this week, before criticising them for being “in it for themselves”.

There were just two occasions where things threaten to become hostile – first when a man with a broad North East accent snapped back at Lincoln TUC’s march by saying “refugees are NOT welcome here”.

The second occasion came when members of the counter-protest attempted to cross a police block at City Square, which was promptly dealt with by officers before anything got out of hand.

Protestors at City Square announced plans for further demonstrations, starting at Skegness next weekend.

