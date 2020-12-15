Over £20k raised after murder of boy near Boston

He was killed two days before his 13th birthday

Over £20,000 has been raised to help cover the funeral costs after the tragic murder of a 12-year-old schoolboy near Boston, two days before his 13th birthday.

The body of Roberts Buncis was found in a common area at the rear of Alcorn Green in Fishtoft during the morning of Saturday, December 12. Police believe the incident happened some time between 8pm on Friday, December 11 and 10.22am on December 12.

Two teens, aged 14 and 19, were arrested on Saturday. The 14-year-old was charged with murder, and appeared in court in Lincoln on Monday, with a bandage around a hand wound. The 19-year-old was released with no further action on Monday afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police said on Monday evening that they had arrested another boy, aged 13, on suspicion of murder.

A tribute on a fundraiser for Roberts says he comes from a single parent family and was living with his dad Edgars, who the money will help during this difficult time. By the time of publication the fundraising total had reached £20,044.

Flowers and candles have also been left in tribute to Roberts.

Agnes Emsina, who created the fundraiser, said on Monday: “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to support Roberts’ funeral costs. The initial target was £500, which was exceeded within minutes.

“Money can’t heal his loss, however it will definitely help in some way during this tragedy. Once again, thank you everyone.”

‘After a court hearing on Monday, the case was adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 11, 2021 and the judge made an order prohibiting publication of the name of the defendant.

The 14-year-old boy is due to face a provisional trial date on June 21 and was remanded to a secure unit in Sleaford.

