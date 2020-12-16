Father pays emotional tribute to murdered son

The father of a 12-year-old boy murdered near Boston has paid an emotional tribute to his son and said he does not want “any other family to go through what I have”.

The body of Roberts Buncis was found in a common area at the rear of Alcorn Green in Fishtoft during the morning of Saturday, December 12.

A total of three teenage males were arrested, aged 13, 14, and 19. The 14-year-old was charged with murder when he appeared in court on Monday and was remanded to a secure unit in Sleaford, with a provisional trial date set for June 21 next year. The 19-year-old was released with no further action and the 13-year-old was released under investigation.

Roberts’ dad Edgars Buncis has been touched by the amount of support he has received from the public, including over £20,000 raised to help cover the funeral costs, but he has also urged people to “not to judge the family of the boy involved”.

Edgars said: “I am comforted by the community support that has been shown and I understand that friends want to show their support by getting together on Saturday. I will not be attending, I will remember Roberts in private and celebrate his life at his funeral.

“Please remember Roberts with flowers and a smile. Be safe and please do not do anything stupid. I want you to continue with your lives and do the things that Roberts can no longer do.

“I do not want any other family to go through what I have, please do not make me more sad.

“Do not judge before we know the truth, let the police do their investigation.

“I do not judge the family of the boy involved, I am not god, for this we have courts.”

Police said they are aware that social media posts have been circulated which are not representative of his dad’s views.

Chief Inspector James Trafford, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our hearts go out to Roberts’ loved ones and everyone who knew him.

“While we understand that the community is grieving the loss of Roberts, we would like to strongly remind people that we are in a pandemic and tier three COVID restrictions apply.

“The safest way for those who want to pay their respects to Roberts is to do so in private while following the rules. Under tier three rules we are unable to gather in outdoor settings in groups of more than six.”

Councillor Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council, added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this time. The death of Roberts has had a huge impact on the community.

“People will want to pay their respects to Roberts, that is only natural but please respect the family wishes. The best way to keep safe is to pay your respects in the privacy of your own home.”

Read more on the Fishtoft murder: