Green light for £56m Sleaford enterprise park

An eco-conscious enterprise park in Sleaford costing £56 million has been approved for building, with plans to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The Sleaford Moor Enterprise park is a 37-acre development by North Kesteven District Council aiming to boost the local economy. It is expected to bring up to 500 jobs for the area when it has been fully completed in 2027.

The council bought the land in 2018 in order to stop a stalemate between private developers, and will now use it for the enterprise park after plans were given the green light on Monday.

Infrastructure work could begin this autumn following a tender process, and the units will be built for the next five years.

Leader of North Kesteven District Council, councillor Richard Wright said: “We’re incredibly excited to begin moving our Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park scheme forward from vision into reality.

“Our total investment will be in the region of £56 million, an unquestionable declaration of confidence in North Kesteven as the place to live and work in Lincolnshire.

Cllr Wright also said the development supports the council’s aims of going carbon neutral by 2030.

“It’s particularly exciting because we’ve worked hard on ensuring Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park sets the bar for responding to climate change in such developments.

“There’s a focus on tree planting, landscaping, wildflower verges, native planting and sustainable drainage systems onsite, alongside carbon- cutting measures incorporated within the design of its future buildings, such as electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and air source heat pumps.”