“All hell broke loose”: Residents pick up the pieces on Lincoln lorry crash road

Two men have been arrested

A Lincoln street saw chaos unfold over the weekend when a stolen lorry hurtled the wrong way down a one-way road, hit parked cars and crashed into a wall.

The white lorry ploughed into parked vehicles, as well as a wall outside a house, on Charlesworth Street at around 4.33am.

The lorry had been driven the wrong way down the one-way system on the street, hitting five parked cars before ending up in someone’s front garden.

Three men fled the scene, leaving the vehicle abandoned in the road.

Armed police were at the scene after the crash, and recovery workers arrived early on Sunday morning to remove the vehicle and begin clearing the damage.

Humberside Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident, after reports of a lorry theft from Barnetby in North Lincolnshire, just hours before the crash in Lincoln.

The incident caused a stir in the local community, causing many on Charlesworth Street to wake up after hearing a loud bang from the crash.

Jonathan Fox, who saw the drama unfold from his bedroom window when armed police arrived, told BBC Look North that “all hell broke loose.”

“There were police dogs and armed officers everywhere, they were obviously looking for someone.”

Humberside Police are still investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident reference 16/48733/21.