Teen denies murder of Fishtoft boy

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering a 12-year-old denied the charge when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

The boy, who sat in the dock accompanied by two security staff, replied “not guilty” when he was asked to enter his plea on a charge of murdering Roberts Buncis on December 12, 2020.

Roberts suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and neck.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker adjourned the hearing for a jury trial which is due to commence at Lincoln on Monday, June 14.

The boy was remanded into local authority accommodation to await his trial which is scheduled to last for three weeks.

An order has been imposed under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act of 1999 preventing publication of the identity of the accused boy.

Roberts, who died just 48 hours before his 13th birthday, was a student at Haven High School in Boston.

He lived with his dad Edgars less than a mile from where his body was found.

Edgar previously paid an emotional tribute to his son saying he does not want “any other family to go through what I have.”

Mourners gathered and tears were shed as the funeral procession for Boston schoolboy Roberts Buncis travelled through the streets of Boston in January this year. Family friend Agnes Emsina raised over £21,000 for Roberts’ family.