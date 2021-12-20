“A massive inspiration”: Princess Anne praised for attending carer’s charity event in Lincoln

Her Royal Highness was in Lincoln last week for a charity event

Princess Anne has been called a “wonderful woman” by one of the people in attendance at a charity anniversary event held in Lincoln last week, as she personally thanked carers for their hard work.

Her Royal Highness was in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Carers First, a charity that works directly with and for carers across the country.

The celebrations were held at The Showroom as Princess Anne arrived via the royal helicopter, which landed on the sports field at The Priory Witham Academy.

During the event, the Princess Royal was joined by carers, staff, volunteers, trustees and partners of Carer’s First, as she met with many of those involved in the charity and had a look at some of the activities put on to help carers not just here in Lincolnshire, but across the UK.

Among those at The Showroom for the event was Claire Chesters, who called Her Royal Highness Princess Anne a “massive inspiration to us all” following her visit.

She told The Lincolnite: “It was wonderful, what a beautiful person Princess Anne is inside and out. She had so much time for each individual, and wow what a great sense of humour.”

Claire was there with Creative Therapy Pottery Painting, who provide a calm environment for people to help with mental health, depression and anxiety, working with carers by putting on pottery workshops.

She added: “Anne called us unique, and we made a horse plaque which lovely carer Charlotte Harris painted and gave to Anne. The Princess phoned up to ask for Charlotte’s home address to reply!

“What a wonderful woman you are Princess Anne, and a massive inspiration to us all.”

Princess Anne is a frequent visitor of Lincolnshire for royal engagements, having officially opened the joint ambulance, fire and police station on South Park in Lincoln back in June.

She also attended the graduation ceremony for RAF College Cranwell cadets this September, and visited the HQ of St John Ambulance on Low Moor Road in Lincoln earlier in the year.