New dates for Lincoln fixtures postponed due to COVID

Lincoln City has announced the new dates for its League One matches against Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United, after they were postponed due to numerous COVID-19 cases.

The Imps were due to face League One’s bottom side Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, December 18, but a number of positive coronavirus tests in the Doncaster squad meant they could not fulfil the fixture.

After playing MK Dons at the LNER Stadium on Boxing Day, a 3-2 loss for the Imps despite going 2-0 in front, Lincoln then requested the away match against Rotherham United on Wednesday, December 29 was also postponed, which was accepted by the EFL.

This was due to an outbreak within the Lincoln City squad, which meant they were unable to name 14 players, including a goalkeeper, in their first team squad, in line with current EFL guidelines.

These two fixtures have now been given confirmed rearranged dates, with the Imps’ home match against Doncaster taking place on Tuesday, February 15, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The trip to Rotherham will also be a Tuesday evening 7.45pm kick off, with Lincoln facing off against the division’s front runners on January 18.

Tickets purchased for the original dates of both these matches will remain valid, and you can secure your spot at either game via the club’s online ticketing system.

Between these fixtures, COVID-permitting, will be a hectic schedule for the Imps, as they face Plymouth away on January 22, then Burton at home seven days later, MK Dons away on February 5, Morecambe at home three days after, then Wycombe at home on February 12.

The Imps also called off their trip to Ipswich Town on New Years Day for the same COVID-related reasons, with a rescheduled date for this match to be announced in due course.

It is the start of a very crucial period for Lincoln City, who recently dropped into the relegation zone with just 22 points from their first 22 games.

In a bid to bolster attacking options, Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker was brought into the club on loan until the end of the season, and more deals are expected to be made before the end of the window.

Next up for Lincoln is a home game this Saturday against manager Michael Appleton’s former side Oxford United, before a midweek journey to high-flying Sunderland on Tuesday, January 11.