Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in December

A ‘perverted’ man who admitted to historic child sex offences dating back to the 1980s and 90s, and a student who had sex with two underage girls, were among the criminals jailed in Lincolnshire in December.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county.

David Wilson

David Wilson, who was the target of a 25-year manhunt by police, was jailed for seven years after admitting to historic child sex offences dating back to the 1980s and 90s.

Christopher Shepherd

A university student who had sex with two underage girls was sentenced this month. Christopher Shepherd, who was studying at the University of Lincoln for a masters degree in accountancy, was jailed for a total of five years and 10 months.

Hikmet Maez

A teenager whose single punch killed a father of four in Boston was jailed for three years. Hikmet Maez, 19, assaulted Gediminas Vaitkus, 43, in July this year who suffered injuries which proved to be fatal.

Steven McGuire

Steven McGuire, 40, was jailed for three years after robbing a 63-year-old woman who was withdrawing cash from an ATM.

Bradley Bramall

A football fan was stopped outside an away game with a stash of cocaine he planned to sell to his fellow supporters. Bradley Bramall was jailed for three years.

Merza Ahmad

Merza Ahmad, who fled the country to escape a court appearance for the ‘heinous’ sexual assault of a pensioner in Grimsby, was jailed almost a decade after he was charged.

Mark Anthony Ryder

Two men and a woman were sentenced for bringing banned items such as alcohol and a mobile phone into HMP North Sea Camp near Boston.

Mark Anthony Ryder, 52, was handed sentences of 14 and 10 months which will run concurrently.

Darren Guildford, 46, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and Michelle Bloxham, 46, was given an eight month suspended sentence. Photographs of Guildford and Bloxham were not available from Lincolnshire Police.

Jaroslav Skorpik

*No photograph of the defendant was available from Humberside Police

Jaroslav Skorpik was jailed for a year after touching himself in his car in a sexual way in front of two young girls.

Back behind bars – William Clawson

A 28-year-old convicted rapist from Lincoln was arrested and jailed after going on the run for a third time. William Clawson was arrested for a breach of notification before later being sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

