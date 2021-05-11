Third man arrested after stolen lorry crashed on Lincoln street

The lorry was reportedly stolen before being crashed

A third man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a lorry which ended up crashing into parked cars and fences in Lincoln.

Police had launched an investigation on Sunday after a white lorry ploughed into parked vehicles while driving the wrong way up the one-way system on Charlesworth Street at 4.33am.

The lorry hit five parked cars before ending up through a wall in someone’s front garden, causing significant damage in the process.

Nearby residents told BBC Look North that “all hell broke loose” after hearing a loud bang in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three men were believed to have abandoned the lorry in the street and fled the scene before armed police and dog units arrived.

Humberside Police then arrested two men after reports of a lorry theft from Barnetby in North Lincolnshire at 2.30am, just two hours before the lorry was crashed in Lincoln.

A third man has now joined the other two in custody after being arrested by officers on Tuesday morning.