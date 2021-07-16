Scunthorpe sign former Manchester United defender

A former Manchester United academy graduate has joined Scunthorpe United on a one-year deal.

21-year-old Lewis Thompson became the latest summer signing for Scunthorpe on Friday, after arriving from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, where his contract expired this summer.

The left back has been capped at youth level for both England and Northern Ireland, and will now ply his trade in League Two for the Iron.

Previous loan spells at FC United of Manchester and Fylde are his only experiences of senior first team football, so he’ll be hoping to use this Scunthorpe move as an opportunity to make an impression.

Lewis is Scunthorpe United’s fourth signing of the summer, after previous deals were secured for Ross Millen, Alex Kenyon and Harry Davis.

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox said: “We know he’s a good player. We did really well to get him in the building to have a look at him, and we’ve seen enough.

“He’s an attacking full-back who can get forward, but also does the defending elements right. He can play a number of positions, including left midfield, as well. It’s another body in that can help push everyone on.

“He has a really good personality and a winning mentality. He just wants to play first team football. He had offers from elsewhere, but when we gave him the chance to train with us he jumped at it. I’m glad it’s sorted now.

“It’s competition for places and I need that all over the pitch. We’ve started that with reinforcing the defensive areas and are now looking at the attacking/forward positions.”