Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in December
Including a man who killed a “loving dad”
A man who killed a “loving dad”, and another male who was given life imprisonment after a scary knife incident, were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in December 2022.
In addition, there was also a case dealt with further afield by Northumbria Police of a Lincolnshire man who sexually exploited a teenage girl.
The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in December 2022:
Danny Whewell
Danny Whewell, 31, was given life imprisonment with a minimum term of four years after a ‘terrifying incident’ where he wielded a knife in the streets of Immingham.
Jonathan Wilson
Jonathan Wilson, who killed a “loving dad” when he repeatedly reversed into him in a stolen van, was jailed for 14-and-a-half years.
James Britton, 37, died in hospital eight days after being run down by a Ford Transit van which was being driven by Jonathan Wilson. Another man, Jamie Cram, 21, suffered a life threatening abdominal injury and other injuries after Wilson ran him down in the van before colliding with Mr Britton.
Tahmid Majid
Tahmid Majid was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to two offences of sexual activity with a child.
The crimes came to light after a member of the public saw two men talking to a young girl and trying to persuade her to go with them, on a train to Manchester. The men had been seen talking to the young girl in a passageway adjacent to Grantham train station.
Gangs operating drugs networks including in Lincolnshire
Ten members of Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) who were operating drugs networks worth hundreds of thousands of pounds across three counties were sentenced to 58 years in prison between them.
- Keegan Mealor, 20, from Lancashire, was jailed for six years and 11 months
- Roberts Sokolovs, 22, from Lancashire, was jailed for six years and two months
- Ryan Williams, 33, from Lancashire, was jailed for seven years and six months
- Jake Lightfoot, 21, from Lincoln, was jailed for five years and nine months
- Kristers Sokolovs, 20, from Lancashire, was jailed for eight years and three months
- Noman Hassan, 25, from Nottingham, was jailed for four years and four months
- Babatunde Stephen Omatade, 27, c/o HMP Lincoln, was sentenced to five years and one month imprisonment
- Abdi Abdirahman, 26, c/o HMP Lincoln, was sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment
- Amber Keeley, 22, from Lincoln, was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment
- Abdi Nur, 22, from Nottingham, was jailed for four years and six months
On December 20, 2022, Jonathan Hewitt, 36, from Saxilby was arrested and charged for two counts of supplying Class A drugs for his own line as part of the same operation. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, but was not part of the OCGs.
North Lincolnshire chop shop gang
A chop shop gang operating a million-pound car theft operation across North Lincolnshire were sent to prison for a combined total of over four decades, for their involvement in the biggest conspiracy Humberside Police has ever seen.
- Tomas Bruzikas, 34, was handed a seven year and six month sentence
- Lukas Voveris, 30, was jailed for five years and six months
- Guntars Dubrenieks, 30, was jailed for five years and seven months
- Giedrius Eimutis, 46, was handed a four-year sentence
- Kantrimas Zukauskas, 44 of Wincolmlee, was jailed for seven years and nine months
- Sarunas Eidininkas, 27, was handed a two year and ten month sentence.
- Lucas Lidzius, 29, of Ripon Close, was jailed for five years and three months
- Charlie Rhodes, 25, was handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence
- Darren Watson, 27, was handed a three year and one month sentence.
Thomas Mobbs, Darren Dawson, & Zack Tingle
Three men from Scunthorpe were been sentenced to a combined total of 20 years imprisonment after they violently robbed a man for £40 in cash and left him with a fractured skull.
- Darren Dawson, 33, and Thomas Mobbs, 37, were both sentenced to seven years in prison
- Zack Tingle, 27, was jailed for six years
Daniel Potterton
Daniel Potterton, 20, from Kirton, Boston in Lincolnshire sexually exploited a teenage girl after his car was intercepted by motor patrol officers from Northumbria Police. Potterton was sentenced to six years in prison.
Jamie Lee Tye
Louth man Jamie Lee Tye, 35, was jailed for five years and six months after committing further sexual offences against children two months after he was released on licence.
Robert Haines
*No custody image available from police
Robert Haines, 33, who seriously injured four people when he crashed into another vehicle and a crowd during an unofficial Lincoln car meet, was jailed for 32 months.
Drew Garside
Lincoln shoplifter Drew Garside, 27, was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison after being convicted of eight thefts over a two-week period.
John Arnold
*No custody image available from police
John Arnold, 41, was sentenced to nine months in prison after being found to be responsible for a theft at Lincoln Cathedral.
William Jones
*No custody image available from police
BMW driver William Jones, 29, failed to stop after colliding with two pedestrians in Spalding town centre and was jailed for nine months.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.