Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in January

A man sentenced over child sex offences in North Lincolnshire and a residential support worker who began a relationship with a teenage girl in a children’s home in the county were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in the first month of 2023.

In addition, there were cases dealt with by police forces further afield, including one on the border in Newark, and a man who was convicted of two robberies in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

January 2023 also saw Romayne Thompson, Lee Ward, and Dean Millington recalled to prison after wanted appeals were issued by Lincolnshire Police. Paul Clohessy, who failed to return to HMP North Sea Camp open prison near Boston earlier this month, was also located by police after an appeal.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in January 2023:

Stephen Linley

*Humberside Police said there was no custody image of Linley on record

Lincoln man Stephen Linley, 57, was jailed for 10 years after police said he abused his position of trust and exploited his victim’s vulnerabilities for offences which took place in North Lincolnshire.

Linley was charged with rape and sexual assault and was later found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Read the full story here.

Janie Peckitt

Grimsby woman Janie Peckitt, 57, set fire to her neighbour’s flat after a disagreement and was jailed for six years.

Read the full story here.

Andrew Geeson

Residential support worker Andrew Geeson, 27, who began a relationship with a 15-year-old girl in a Lincolnshire children’s home, was jailed for five years and four months. He progressed to a full sexual relationship with the vulnerable teenager after she turned 16.

Read the full story here.

Kelvin Tutani and Alex Amanuel

Two men were jailed after Lincolnshire Police officers removed a County Lines crime gang from the streets of Lincoln.

Kelvin Tutani, 27, who played a significant role in the street dealing, and was caught with an altered firearm at his Lincoln flat, was jailed for four years and 10 months.

Alex Amanuel, 28, who was recruited into the conspiracy and whose offending was largely operational, was jailed for four years and two months.

In total the undercover operations led to jail sentences totalling over 130 years.

Read the full story here.

Peter Worthington

Peter Worthington, 63, was caught by two undercover police officers posing as paedophiles after he became involved in conversation with them when they entered a chatroom called “true nudist”. Worthington was jailed for two years and nine months.

Read the full story here.

Mariusz Kukulka

Mariusz Kukulka, 40, admitted stalking his former girlfriend and was jailed for 16 months. He repeatedly attended his ex-partner’s home and drove past the school where she worked.

Read the full story here.

Matthew Hicklin

Lincoln man Matthew Hicklin, 33, drove the wrong way up Lindum Hill, through Bailgate and Newport Arch, with a female passenger and a five-year-old child who was unsecured in the back of the car when it crashed off the A15. Hicklin was jailed for 15 months.

Read the full story here.

Paul Bedford

Shoplifter Paul Bedford targeted stores across the Bracebridge Heath and Hykeham areas and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Read the full story here.

Other significant cases close to the border and with Lincolnshire links

William John Appleyard

William John Appleyard, 35, was jailed for nine years, with an additional five years on extended licence, after robbing two bookmakers in just over a week with a knife and a meat cleaver. The two bookmakers are located in Market Deeping in Lincolnshire and Kettering in Northamptonshire.

Read the full story here.

Shaun Kennelly

Shaun Kennelly, 25, injured himself during a dangerous car chase through Newark town centre and also robbed an 86-year-old woman in her home after she tried to help him. Kennelly was sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

Read the full story here.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.