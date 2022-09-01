Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in August

Some of the county’s biggest court cases this month

A student who threatened to throw a Molotov cocktail at Lincoln College, a man who bit a police dog on the head, and another male who preyed on vulnerable children for sexual gratification were among those jailed in August.

In a month where a Boston man was charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, two men were charged with murder after a body was found in Lincoln’s River Witham, and a murder investigation in Spalding resulted in the charging a 36-year-old man following a house fire – there were also plenty of criminals sent to jail across the county.

Crimes varied from violence against women, causing death by dangerous driving, preying on vulnerable children and even biting a police dog on the head after a string of offences.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in August 2022:

Gavin Knight

A ‘brutal thug’ has today been jailed for more than 10 years after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

Gavin Knight (36), of Doncaster, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court today (Friday 26 August) to ten years and six months after an incident in March.

Knight was convicted of causing life-changing injuries to a woman during a ‘sustained’ attack in Cleethorpes.

Benjamin Flatters

A man who admitted intentionally strangling his partner at her Spalding home was jailed for 34 months. Lincolnshire Police charged Benjamin Flatters under new legislation which was introduced earlier this year to protect victims of domestic abuse.

Flatters will also serve a further 12 months on extended licence following his release from jail after a judge concluded he was a “dangerous person.”

Matthew Boulter

A man who bit a police dog and assaulted an officer has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Matthew Boulter (34), of Ainslie Street, Grimsby, was sentenced in court on Tuesday 16 August after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault, criminal damage and two counts of battery.

Phoebe Adlard

A former equine student who continued a “campaign of hatred” against Lincoln College after being released from jail was sent back to prison for 26 months.

Phoebe Adlard, 23, was jailed for 14 months in November after making threats to two of her former lecturers referring to their German heritage, and having a small knife in Grantham probation office.

A restraining order prevented Adlard from contacting Lincoln College or making any comments on social media about the institution.

Ben Thomas

A man who committed deceitful crimes has been sentenced to two years in prison and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order following his appearance at court on Friday 5 August.

Appearing at court at an earlier date, Ben Thomas, aged 30, of Hessle pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

Abusing his position of trust Ben Thomas preyed on innocent and vulnerable children for his own sexual gratification.

Dean Simpson

A 49-year-old man has been jailed for seven and a half years for causing grievous bodily harm.

Dean Simpson, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday 12 August where he was sentenced.

A woman in her 30s was found with knife wounds on her throat and stomach and was taken to hospital. Thankfully they were not life-threatening injuries.

Billy Kinsella

A 37-year-old man has been jailed for nine years after one woman died and another was seriously injured

On the evening of Friday 28 January 2022, Billy Kinsella, of Hook Road, Goole, was driving his white BMW 4-series car on the A16 towards Algakirk.

At around 9.45pm that evening he crossed over into the opposing lane and collided with a silver Toyota Yaris, killing Linda Harris, the 76-year-old female passenger, and seriously injuring the female driver, who was aged 72.

Drew Garside

A shoplifter who carried out 17 thefts between June and August has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison thanks to proactive work by the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

Drew Garside, 27, of Laughton Way North, Lincoln, received the sentence after repeatedly targeting shops in Lincoln city, including Co-op stores, Boots, Pets at Home, Tesco and the Post Office. His thefts included alcohol, chocolates and coffee.

