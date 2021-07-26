Lincoln City manager returns after cancer operation
Welcome back Michael!
Lincoln City fans were given the best possible news this week as manager Michael Appleton was seen returning to training ahead of the new season, following a break from duties after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Imps boss Appleton, 45, announced on July 13 that he would be taking a ten-day break from his coaching after finding a cancerous tumour in his body.
A routine operation to remove it took place and Michael spent the next week recuperating, but he is now back in first-team training ahead of Lincoln City’s 2021/22 season.
He was seen back on the training pitch with the squad on Monday morning, and it will be his first time on the pitch with some of his new signings.
So far in the summer transfer window, Lincoln have signed Lewis Fiorini on loan from Manchester City, Dan Nlundulu on loan from Southampton, Chris Maguire on a free transfer, and most recently Lasse Sorensen for an undisclosed fee from Stoke, along with Josh Griffiths on loan from West Bromwich Albion.
The Imps kick the season off against Gillingham on Saturday, August 7, before facing Fleetwood Town at the LNER Stadium a week later, in Lincoln’s first home game of the new season. (Read the full fixture list here)
They will be hoping to go one better than the dizzying heights of last season, where the Imps lost the League One play-off final to Blackpool, missing out on promotion in the process.
In terms of departures from last season’s squad, star man Jorge Grant has left to join Championship side Peterborough United, loanees Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers, Alex Palmer and TJ Eyoma have returned to their parent clubs, and legendary figure Harry Anderson has left to join Bristol Rovers.