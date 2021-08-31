Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in August

A factory worker who killed his 11-week-old son and a man jailed over the murder of a Hull man were both given life sentences in August.

In addition to those jailed in August, convicted rapist Ryan Rostron was arrested and returned to prison after being captured in Derbyshire.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county:

Haroldas Bugaila

A factory worker convicted of murdering his 11-week-old twin baby and causing life changing brain injuries to the boy’s brother after his partner confiscated his mobile phone for not looking after them properly, was jailed for life.

Haroldas Bugaila, 29, of Granville Street, Boston, was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years before he can be considered for parole.

Peter Balog

Scunthorpe man Peter Balog, 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a requirement to serve a minimum of 21 years before he can become eligible for release. He was one of three men sentenced in connection with murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi in Hull in October 2020.

David Taylor and Raymond Longley

Two men who held high staff positions at a now closed-down special needs school near Grantham were jailed for a total of 23 years after an investigation into non-recent sexual assaults on pupils.

David Taylor, 71, of Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln was sentenced to a total of 19 years and six months behind bars. Raymond Longley, 86, of Back Lane, Caythorpe, was jailed for four years.

Martin McCullion

Martin McCullion showed no remorse for his actions when he was jailed for over four years for sexually assaulting a child. McCullion, 68, of Rectory Close in Barrowby was sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

Stephen Chilvers

Stephen Chilvers, 39, was jailed for two years after a street attack in Newark left another man with a fractured skull and eye socket, and bleeds to the brain.

Christopher Swain

Christopher Swain, 38, was jailed for two years after causing a crash on the A1 that left two police officers with fractured spines and broken ribs when their car was crushed by the lorry driver ignoring a lane closure.

Elton Nika

A trio of men were sentenced after cannabis plants capable of producing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of the drug were found during police raids on properties across Lincoln.

Elton Nika (pictured above), 23, of no fixed address was jailed for 18 months. His brother Edison Nika, 19, and Benard Vladi, 21, were each given an eight month jail sentence.

Michael Stevenson

A drink driver with “an appalling” motoring record drove at 120mph in an attempt to evade pursuing police cars. Michael Stevenson, 34, was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for four years and seven months.

Aaron Hall

A young motorist who caused a fatal crash, in which his teenage passenger Jack McLoughlin was killed, was locked up in August. Aaron Hall was sent to a young offenders’ institution for nine months and disqualified from driving for two years.

Paul Chapman

Paul Chapman, 41, was sentenced to six months in prison after breaking into a woman’s house in Grimsby and stealing her purse in a “callous” act.

A 21-year-old man from Scunthorpe was jailed for his part in large-scale disorder after a match between Scunthorpe United and Doncaster Rovers in August 2018. Following a lengthy police investigation the final defendant, Connor Akers, was sentenced to five months in prison and was served with a four-year football banning order.

Jake Henderson

A former manager of an amateur football team in Retford, who had previous ties to a far-right organisation, was sentenced after uploading a racist outburst against the Home Secretary on Snapchat. Jake Henderson, 30, from Retford was jailed for 10 weeks.

