Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in February

Also some cases not far from the Lincolnshire border

A man who caused the death of a young motorcyclist, and another male found guilty of manslaughter after a violent attack, were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in February.

In addition, there were some cases dealt with close to the border, or with Lincolnshire links.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in February 2023:

Shane Kelk

Disqualified driver Shane Kelk, 28, fled the scene after causing the death of 20-year-old motorcyclist Amy Cooper. He was jailed for eight years and three months.

Daniel Astley

Daniel Astley, 32, was jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of the manslaughter of 33-year-old Andrew Welbourne. Astley was said to have exited his van in a violent rage before pushing his victim to the floor and repeatedly punching him.

Keenan Ridgeway

Lincolnshire man Keenan Ridgeway, 21, was jailed for six years and three months after filming himself sexually abusing a young child and then distributing the images worldwide. He was caught by a National Crime Agency investigation after Interpol made them aware of six videos found in Miami during 2021.

Kristaps Sarovs

Kristaps Sarovs, 33, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of an aggravated burglary in Grimsby, and police said he subjected his victims to a ‘terrifying ordeal’.

Andrew Kelsall

Sleaford man Andrew Kelsall made and distributed over 700 pieces of child sex abuse material. He was jailed for four years and eight months

Joshua Marshall

Holbeach man Joshua Marshall carried out a stabbing on the town’s High Street after a pub altercation and has now been sentenced to four years in a young offenders institution.

Garry Killick

Former site manager Garry Killick, 49, was jailed for three years and nine months after using his position to siphon millions from a Lincolnshire-based metal recycling company.

James Wray

Sex offender James Wray, 43, failed to attend court on the last day of his trial and was jailed for three years. He was convicted in his absence of two charges of sexual assault against a child by the jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

Steven Roweth

Steven Roweth, 51, tried to get his partner to withdraw her complaint after “punching her in the face and strangling her” at a home near the Lincolnshire border. Roweth was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Darren Barker

Darren Barker from close to the Lincolnshire border near Wisbech waged a campaign of harassment against a woman lasting nearly a month and was jailed for two years and seven months.

Michael McDonagh

Barnsley man Michael McDonagh, 33, was jailed to two years in prison after inflicting a life-changing brain injury on another male with a punch to the head at a golf course near Scunthorpe.

Connor Johnson

Lincoln man Connor Johnson, 21, stabbed another male over a row about a missing jumper and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Rhys Lynn

Rhys Lynn, 27, was previously jailed for asking girls to send him naked photos and is now back behind bars after he failed to notify the authorities he was in a new relationship with a partner who had two young children. Lynn was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Haiman Fatah Mohamad

Spalding man Haiman Fatah Mohamad, 36, was convicted after nearly 100,000 illegal cigarettes were seized by police and Lincolnshire Trading Standards. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Reginald Lilley

Cleaner Reginald Lilley, 70, stalked a Lincolnshire woman he vaguely knew from work and slashed her tyres. He was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

Shane Boyton

Shane Boyton, 43, was jailed for a year in connection with a burglary at Carpets 2 U in Pinchbeck.

Jason Frow

Lincoln man Jason Frow, 29, targeted Sleaford stores and stole alcohol and meat products and he has been sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.

