Roundup: All the deadline day deals for Lincolnshire clubs

It was a busy end to the January transfer window in Lincolnshire, with eight new players arriving on deadline day.

Lincoln City, Scunthorpe United and Grimsby Town were all frantically trying to improve their squads, right up until the final hours of the 11pm deadline on Monday, February 1.

Here is a look at all three Lincolnshire clubs’ deadline day business:

Lincoln City

League One’s high flyers Lincoln City added two new faces to the squad on deadline day, alongside the previous signings of Man City loanee Morgan Rogers and MK Dons full-back Regan Poole.

Left-back Cohen Bramall swapped Colchester for Lincoln, after the 24-year-old had impressed in League Two.

As well as Cohen, the Imps brought in 22-year-old midfielder Max Sanders on a permanent deal from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

These arrivals were prompted by earlier departures, as full-back Aaron Lewis was released by the club, and Max Melbourne was sent on loan to Walsall until the end of the season.

Scunthorpe United

Deadline day wasn’t as busy for Scunthorpe United, but the League Two side did still welcome a couple of new additions before the window closed, having already signed Jem Karacan earlier in the month.

Defender George Taft, 27, who had only joined the Iron on loan at the start of January, made his deal permanent after impressing in recent weeks.

As well as Taft, Scunthorpe brought in another defender, this time in the form of 22-year-old full-back Teddy Howe, on loan from Blackpool.

No players left the club on deadline day, as the Iron look to continue their momentum in League Two.

Grimsby Town

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst was a very busy man on transfer deadline day, bringing in four new players in 24 hours as he tries to strengthen his struggling squad.

Having already added Sam Habergham, Rollin Menayese, Jay Matete, Stefan Payne and Idris El Mizouni to the ranks in January, Hurst was keen to continue bringing in talent.

To start the day, the Mariners brought back a familiar face, in the form of experienced former striker Lenell John-Lewis, six years after his first spell at the club ended.

Then, a hattrick of signings came in a quick flurry for Grimsby, as they signed highly-rated teenage midfielder Joe Adams on loan from Brentford.

Adams was followed by free agent Joe Bunney, 27, who joined the club after leaving Hartlepool United last month in pursuit of a career back in the EFL (English Football League).

Finally, Grimsby wrapped up business by bringing in 24-year-old goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on loan from the Premier League’s basement club Sheffield United.

There were also no outgoings for the Mariners, who are in desperate need of points in their bid for survival in League Two.